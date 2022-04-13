KUSI recognizes those dedicated to helping others during a time of crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s national public safety telecommunicators week and we here at KUSI wanted to introduce you to some of the great people who dedicate their careers to helping others during the most difficult time of their lives.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy was on the patio talking with Sheriff’s emergency services dispatchers, Gina Thompkins and Juliana Marcos, about public safety telecommunicators week.