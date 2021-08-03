KUSI takes exclusive tour of San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant’s demolition





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the first time since the coronavirus lockdowns, KUSI took an exclusive tour of the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant.

As you drive by, the domes are still standing but it hasn’t produced electricity since 2013.

That was when a newly purchased “steam generator” sprung a leak and the plant was closed for good.

Now, tons of spent nuclear fuel sits on the coast while workers dismantle the plant piece by piece.

KUSI Dan Plante joined viewers after his exclusive tour with more details on the lengthy demolition process.