KUSI to broadcast Cathedral vs. Mater Dei High School Football game on August 20th





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saturday Night Live.

KUSI News will be broadcasting the long-awaited football game between two defending state champions, Cathedral Catholic and Mater Dei.

Two of the best high school football teams in California will face-off to start the 2022 season, and the KUSI Prep Pigskin Report’s Paul Rudy, Brandon Stone, Allison Edmonds, Nick James and Bowe Fertig will complete our team in the first ever full game broadcast in PPR history.

Saturday, August 20th at 6:00 PM.

Watch on KUSI-TV, the KUSI App on Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone and Android, or on KUSI.com/Livestream.

