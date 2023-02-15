KUSI to broadcast LIV Golf starting February 2023





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI is happy to announce a new partnership with LIV Golf for 2023.

KUSI News will broadcast the Saturday and Sunday rounds of the 2023 LIV Golf tournaments, beginning February, 24.

The campaign features an array of global stars who are leading their respected teams this season for the league launch, including: Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC), Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC), Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC), and Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC). The 2023 LIV Golf League will showcase its innovative new golf format featuring simultaneous team and individual play, with players competing in a global 14-event schedule in pursuit of the LIV Golf League Individual Championship and Team Championship.

LIV’s coverage includes a shotgun start, distinctive live leaderboard, enhanced drone coverage, statistics-driven graphics, and fast-paced coverage featuring nearly twice as many golf shots per hour than traditional golf coverage.

The LIV on-air announce team will see its acclaimed on-air talent squad return, with Arlo White leading play-by-play alongside analysts David Feherty and Jerry Foltz in the booth, and Dom Boulet, Su-Ann Heng, and Troy Mullins providing coverage on the course and in feature segments.

Full LIV Golf Schedule:

Below is the full LIV Golf League schedule for the 2023 season. All broadcasts begin at 10:00am PT: February 24-26

Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course (Mexico) March 17-19

The Gallery Golf Club (Tucson, Arizona) March 31-April 2

Orange County National (Orlando, Florida) April 21-23

The Grange Golf Club (Adelaide, Australia) April 28-30

The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club (Singapore) May 12-14

Cedar Ridge Country Club (Tulsa, Oklahoma) May 26-28

Trump National Golf Club (Washington D.C.) June 30-July 2

Real Club Valderrama (Spain) July 7-9

Centurion Club (London, United Kingdom) August 4-6

The Old White at The Greenbrier (White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia) August 11-13

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster (Bedminster, New Jersey) September 22-24

Rich Harvest Farms (Chicago, Illinois) October 20-22

Trump National Doral Golf Club (Miami, Florida) November 3-5

Royal Greens Golf & Country Club (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSI News (@kusinews)