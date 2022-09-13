KUSI TV celebrates 40 years of broadcasting in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Forty years ago, on September 13, 1982, KUSI-TV began broadcasting to San Diego under the ownership of United States International University and what is now McKinnon Broadcasting.

The first broadcasts during the early years were children’s programs, movies, sitcoms and sporting events, including the San Diego Padres games in 1985.

In 1982, Michael McKinnon, the owner of McKinnon Broadcasting, partnered with United States International University, which had received a TV license, but didn’t have the ability to finance a news station and put KUSI-TV on the air. McKinnon became the financier and general partner, and bought out the USIU’s position in 1990.

Ever since, KUSI News has been a leading local news station in San Diego, and remains one of the few truly Independent television stations in the country.

Over the last four decades, KUSI News has prioritized community services and involvement through civic and consumer watchdog reports within their broadcasts.