KUSI’s Allison Edmonds recaps Padres Peoria spring training





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Padres will be going toe-to-toe with the “Seattle Mariners” Friday in their first spring training game.

KUSI’s Allison Edmonds was in Peoria earlier this week to watch the start of spring training.

Allison even shared photos of her as a kid enjoying spring training in Arizona separated by a fence and years later, she’s on the other side of the fence reporting on the spring training.

From in front of the fence ➡️ to behind it…Spring training edition 🌵⚾️ #padres I highly recommend making your dreams a reality. pic.twitter.com/Leks5kNPEb — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) March 16, 2022

Despite Fernando Tatis Jr. announcing this week that he would be out for several months due to injuring his wrist, San Diego Padres remain optimistic regarding the start of the season.