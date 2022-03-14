Spring Training Day One: Padre’s season, training updates, and season prospects





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres have left the station in San Diego to hit the fields of Peoria in Arizona, and so has KUSI Multi-Media Journalist, Allison Edmonds.

Allison will be out at spring training to keep us updated on all things Padres, since we are in a baseball drought from the months-long lockout.

On Good Morning San Diego, she was up bright and early ready to seize the day full of Padre’s information, training updates, and prospects for the season.