KUSI’s Allison Edmonds visits Hillsdale Middle School to talk about career in sports broadcasting





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Every child, at some point, has a dream job. Some want to be astronauts, some want to be giraffes, and some want to be journalists.

KUSI’s Allison Edmonds tackled her dreams early. In middle school, she began practicing her skills as a reporter through school journalism programs.

On Thursday, Nov. 17 she returned to that very same school, Hillsdale Middle, as a full grown and fully groomed sports-reporter for the Prep Pigskin Report.

She is a living example of why kids should never give up on their dreams.