KUSI’s Allison Edmonds wins Emmy for inspiring story about two lacrosse players with Alopecia

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Congratulations are in order for KUSI’s Allison Edmonds and Sports Photographer Joaquin Duncan!

They won an Emmy on Saturday for their inspiring story on Carsyn Majors and Scarlett Hall, and the bond they share of playing lacrosse and having Alopecia.

ORIGINAL STORY: A chance meeting and common bond leads these two lacrosse players to a lifelong friendship

Thankful and honored to receive this Emmy 🏆🎉 It was for a story about 2 young girls battling alopecia who came together over the game of lacrosse who are so proud of who they are. We could all learn something from them. What a night. Congrats to all 🎉 pic.twitter.com/bwzrq87OAm — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) June 18, 2023

Oh thank you so much Brandon! Couldn’t have done it without all y’all! Love you guys ❤️ https://t.co/JNevddkhOk — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) June 18, 2023