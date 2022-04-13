KUSI’S Brandon Stone nominated for Best Local Sportscaster by The San Diego Union-Tribune

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “The San Diego Union-Tribune” released their nominations Sunday for their annual San Diego’s Best, a Union-Tribune readers poll highlighting San Diego’s crème de la crème in all areas, from best restaurant server to best airline.

Among those chosen is KUSI’s very own Brandon Stone, nominated for “Best Local Sportscaster.”

To vote for Brandon, click here.

Voting takes place from April 10 to May 10 11:59 p.m. PST and winners will be announced on July 31.

Stone’s contenders are Darnay Tripp of NBC7 San Diego and Jake Garegnani of CBS 8.

Several other names familiar to KUSI viewers made it to other categories such as Jenny Milkowski, Jason Austell, and Lauren Phinney.