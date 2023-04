KUSI’s Diane Tuazon nominated to run for ‘Visionaries of the Year’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has nominated Diane Tuazon to run for ‘Visionaries of the Year’.

Tuazon joined Lauren Phinney and Paul Rudy to discuss the nomination.

More information can be found on the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society website.