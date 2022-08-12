KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries delves into the devastating reality of drinking and driving

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nearly 1,200 people died in alcohol-related traffic accidents in 2020. That’s up 14% from the year before.

Now with another holiday coming up next month and the weekend almost here, authorities are getting the word out to make the right choice.

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries has more in this special report.

On November 11, 2017, 10-year-old Keira Latulippe’s life changed forever. Her dad, a teacher at Valley Center High School, mother and 14-year-old brother were all killed in a crash with a drunk driver. 41-year-old Guy Brasted had a BAC of .203, more than twice the legal limit. The crash happened in Texas at 3:30 pm. Officer Mark Latulippe, CHP, is now the legal guardian for his cousin’s daughter who is the lone survivor. They tell their story of loss and choice at schools and military bases, hoping to encourage people to make the right choice, to not drink and drive. The CHP released a video called “Falling,” showing how one drunk driver’s choice changed the path for so many. Every day in the United States, more than 30 people die in drunk driving crashes. That means one life is lost every 45 minutes. And in the last two years, alcohol-impaired driving deaths have been going up more than 10%. In fact, last year 1.5 million people were arrested for DUI. So what’s going to curb this alarming trend? Possibly this story is about a 10-year-old who lost it all.