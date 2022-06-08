KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon previews the 2022 San Diego County Fair





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The County Fair is coming to town starting Wednesday, June 8th, and its sure to be a “super” time.

This year’s theme is “Heroes Reunite!” after the original superhero theme was cancelled due to the pandemic.

To better serve Fair guests, the San Diego County Fair is moving to a CASHLESS payment experience.

Cashless payments are safer and faster, too–avoid wait times at the gate and spend more time enjoying the Fair!

All Admission and Parking passes are online advance sale only. There’s no transaction fees for admission or parking.

The 2022 San Diego County Fair is open June 8 through July 4.

The Fair will be closed Mondays & Tuesdays except for July 4.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was previewing the fair on “Good Morning San Diego”.