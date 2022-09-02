KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon takes flight with United States Coast Guard Sector San Diego

The United States Coast Guard Sector San Diego took KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon up in the sky on the MH-60 Tango to get a first-hand look at the areas they serve and protect in San Diego. Lieutenant Tara Strauss was one of the pilots and she says, “Everyday on the job is a new day and it’s so rewarding”

In this special report, we take you all around San Diego. McKinnon’s favorite part of the 40-minute flight was coasting along the US-Mexico Border and being able to see both countries divided.