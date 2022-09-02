KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon takes flight with United States Coast Guard Sector San Diego

Kacey McKinnon,
Posted:

Kacey McKinnon

The United States Coast Guard Sector San Diego took KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon up in the sky on the MH-60 Tango to get a first-hand look at the areas they serve and protect in San Diego. Lieutenant Tara Strauss was one of the pilots and she says, “Everyday on the job is a new day and it’s so rewarding”

In this special report, we take you all around San Diego. McKinnon’s favorite part of the 40-minute flight was coasting along the US-Mexico Border and being able to see both countries divided.

 

 

 

