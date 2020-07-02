Kyle Eastwood to perform live drive-in concert on July 11 from 7-10 P.M. at Del Mar Fairgrounds





DEL MAR (KUSI) – You’ve most likely listened to the musical talents of Kyle Eastwood, even if you didn’t know it at the time.

On July 11, 2020, he and a number of other Jazz artists are participating in a drive-in Jazz concert at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Kyle Eastwood spoke with KUSI’s Paul Rudy about the upcoming performance on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Tickets are per vehicle, with up to 5 guests only.

For more information please click here.