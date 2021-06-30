L.A. County urges people to wear masks indoors as Delta variant spreads

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the COVID-19 Delta variant — originally discovered in India — spreads, L.A. County has urged residents to mask up indoors despite the state lifting COVID-19 restrictions on June 15.

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Primary Care Physician, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the Delta variant.

“There is no reason to fear this variant. Early treatment with repurpose medication works very, very well,” Dr. Barke said, adding that the vaccines offer protection as well.

Dr. Barke confirmed that there is no reason scientifically to do anything differently.