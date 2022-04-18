La Costa Canyon’s Jazz Band hosts its first ever fundraiser dinner April 28th





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The La Costa Canyon High School Jazz Band is hosting a fundraising dinner at Black Rail Kitchen on Thursday April 28th at 5:00 pm .

This fundraiser is meant to be a major contributor to the overall functionality of the music program at LCC High School.

Proceeds from the event go towards new instruments and equipment, repairs and instrumental coaches as well as other expenses.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with the new band director at LCC, Charles Mekealian, about the event.

You can get more event info and buy tickets HERE