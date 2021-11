La Costa Canyon Pop Warner 10U football team heads to national championship game

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The La Costa Canyon Pop Warner 10U football team celebrated their victory at the West Coast Conference Championship on Oct. 30.

But the battle isn’t over yet — the team has been invited to the Pop Warner National Championship in Orlando, Florida.

Eight teams from across the country in each age group are invited.

The team’s first game is Dec. 5 and they are fundraising on their GoFundMe page.