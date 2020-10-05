LA County Deputy District Attorney explains SB 145

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Newsom signed SB 145 into law last month which would give judges expanded discretion to determine whether an adult must register as a sex offender.

Under the previous law, judges could make that decision in cases of voluntary, but illegal, vaginal sex with a minor age 14 to 17 and an adult within 10 years of the minor’s age. SB 145 would expand that law to include voluntary oral and anal sex within the same age parameters. The bill would not apply to any minor under the age of 14, nor would it apply to any age gap larger than 10 years. It also would not apply if either party claims the sex was involuntary. Advocates say the bill makes existing California law more inclusive for the LGBTQ community.

“The reason that law enforcement and District Attorneys throughout the state, as well as leading victim’s rights groups such as CALCASA, actually support this bill and the reason there was no formal opposition to it,” said, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Bradley McCartt.

Mr. McCartt serves as a legislative resource for both the California District Attorneys Association (CDAA) and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, having authored several bills seeking to improve California’s Sexually Violent Predator Act and Sex Offender Registration Act. In recognition of this, he received the 2017 award for Outstanding Civic Engagement by a Prosecutor for the State of California from CDAA.