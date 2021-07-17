LA County restores indoor mask mandate citing rise in COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Starting tomorrow, Los Angeles County will once again require residents to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The new mandate goes into effect at 11:59 tonight for LA residents.

Health officials have said the mandate is due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency and Public Health Specialist, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new mandate.

The doctor touted the mandate as not following the CDC’s own advice and described masks as ineffective in preventing respiratory illnesses, which Dr. Victory has maintained since the start of the pandemic.