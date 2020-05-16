LA Doctor walks from Los Angeles Zoo to Safari Park to raise money for animals

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – A Los Angeles doctor walked from the Los Angeles Zoo to the Aquarium of the Pacific then to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in eight days to raise funds for zoo and aquarium animals.

Dr. Monica Metzdorf, a pediatric urologist in Los Angeles, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss why she decided to walk and raise money for animals.

Dr. Metzdorf said she found the news since the beginning of the pandemic to be negative and dispiriting. She wanted to make some good news.

The doctor left the Los Angeles Zoo on Saturday May 9 and arrived at the Safari Park Saturday May 16.

Follow her journey here.