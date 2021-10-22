La Fete Magnifique: The 12th Annual Miracle Babies Gala will be held this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Enjoy an evening under the moon and the stars, this Saturday.

The theme of the 12th Annual Miracle Babies Gala is “La Fete Magnifique.” The event will feature gourmet cuisine, music, and a life auction. Proceeds will go to support critically ill newborns. Miracle Circle Member, Dr. Mona Hacker, spoke with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries about the upcoming event.

For those interested in attending the Gala, tickets can be purchased at www.miraclebabiesgala.org