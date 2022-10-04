La Jolla Art and Wine Festival Oct. 8-9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The La Jolla Art and Wine Festival is Oct. 8-9 in Downtown La Jolla.

All profits raised benefit underfunded programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology and on-site medical care at all La Jolla public schools. Over the years the festival has raised $1,000,000 for the educational benefit of more than 4,000 children.

The festival will feature prestigious art, regional and international wines, craft beer and spirits, and family-friendly fun!

LJAWF Art Director Brenda Chand and Photography artists Jeff and Daniel Bommarito joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the days events and how to get involved.

More info: www.ljawf.com