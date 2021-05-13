LA Jolla Beach and Tennis Club hosts first tennis tournament in 14 months

The La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club was back with tournament action this week for the first time in 14 months. The Club hosting its May Hard Court Championships, that attracts some of the best women players on the USTA circuit. The LJBTC began hosting the event back in the 80’s and was thrilled to welcome back upwards of 250 participants over this week. Tournament Director William Kellogg explains they they have made some changes in order to make it as safe as possible for the players. The ages of the players range from those in their 50’s to 90’s.