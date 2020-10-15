La Jolla businesses flout odds to open during pandemic

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – This has obviously been a rough year for businesses around the county, state and country.

Businesses are struggling to stay open, and many have already been forced to permanently close.

But all the government ordered shutdowns haven’t stopped Americans from trying to jumpstart their careers and start new businesses.

KUSI’s Sasha Foo spoke with some La Jolla businesses owners who are using unconventional ways to open their businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.