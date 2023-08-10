La Jolla Cityhood group blames Mayor Todd Gloria for push to become independent city





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Association for the City of La Jolla, a group that is trying to make the community the 19th city in San Diego County, presented its case for seceding from the city of San Diego during the meeting of the San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission on Monday.

The commission will need to approve La Jolla’s bid for independence before presenting the proposal to La Jolla voters and the rest of San Diego.

Vice President of the Association for the City of La Jolla, Janie Emerson, told KUSI’s Paul Rudy that Mayor Todd Gloria and the City of San Diego has failed to do basic things to maintain cleanliness.

Furthermore, Emerson claimed the proposal would be a “revenue neutral transaction,” which means, “nobody loses dollar wise.”

Janie Emerson, said tourism revenue wouldn't be used to improve the proposed City of La Jolla only. "It would be improving things in La Jolla, which will bring more worldwide tourists to the destination, which brings money to all of San Diego. Which then advantages everybody." — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 10, 2023