La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre presents San Diego Food Banks with $10,000 check





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Food Bank received a check in the amount of $10,000 from La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre (LJCSC) and the many generous San Diegan’s who donated as part of the Feed the Fam fundraiser designed to help engage the community to help feed vulnerable San Diegans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hector Salazar-Reyes, MD, presented the check to James Floros, San Diego Food Bank President & CEO.

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and its North County Food Bank chapter are continuing food distribution programs during the COVID-19 crisis. The Food Bank is committed to providing food assistance and resources to the 600,000 people served every month now since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

LJCSC saw the immediate need for members of the San Diego community to have access to nutritious food during this time of great need. By organizing a Go Fund Me page, LJCSC started the “Feed the Fam” fundraiser to help engage people to help feed vulnerable San Diegans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was live at the San Diego Food Bank’s Miramar shop with the details.