La Jolla Country Day School students create first Torrey Law Review

La Jolla Country Day School juniors Terry Tran and Ricardo Cervera have created the first Torrey Law Review. It is a student publication on legal topics submitted by LJCDS students. Typically law reviews are done by Universities but Ricardo came up with the idea to break it down for high school students. The review is only the second high school law review in the United States. It is also the only high school law review with a professional board, which includes a bestselling legal nonfiction author, a law professor, several national and international attorneys, as well as LJCDS alumni currently in law school. In this first publication they reviewed six cases. Ricard and Terry intend to publish the Torrey Law Review bi-annually.

