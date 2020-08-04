La Jolla Country Day teen wins Miss American Teen 2020 pageant

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local teen has won the Miss American Teen 2020 annual scholarship pageant!

Jenna Rain Hernandez, a senior at La Jolla Country Day School was crowned “Miss American Teen 2020” at the Miss American Teen and Collegiate Pageant in Miami, Florida on July 26th, 2020.

Jenna is from the Barona Indian Reservation, and plays lacrosse for LJCD, a runner, honor roll student, student leader, and an actress.

She discussed the award and what she aspires to do in the future on KUSI News.

