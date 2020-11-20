La Jolla Country Day’s Head of School says MAGA hats symbolize ‘racism and hatred’

LA JOLLA (KUSI) -Earlier this week, KUSI News has obtained an email sent to all staff from La Jolla County Day’s Head of School, Gary Krahn.

The email revealed Krahn told one of their students to remove his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat.

Krahn informed LJCD staff of the incident in the email writing, “We also had a student wear a MAGA Hat today. I have talked with that student who now understands why that hat is offensive to our community. He will not wear it again. In addition his mom said that she is embarrassed by his actions. She will fulfill her role as a parent. We will continue to grow as a community that sees and values the dignity of all people.”

KUSI News reached out to Krahn and La Jolla Country Day for comment but never heard back.

Thursday evening, Krahn released the video message above explaining why he made the decision to tell the student to remove his MAGA hat.

Krahn said, “it wasn’t a political decision to reach out to him and talk about that hat, it was a decision about dignity.” Continuing, “when I approached the student, I shared with him that he had that right to wear that hat. I also shared with him the impact it has on our community. That hat has a symbol of racism and hatred. We can argue about whether that’s true or not, but it’s a fact that in our community, there’s a belief that that’s what that hat represents.”

