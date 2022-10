La Jolla High School Centennial Celebration Saturday, Oct. 22





LA JOLLA (KUSI) – La Jolla High School will celebrate its 100th Anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.

Viking Alumni, friends and supporters will celebrate with food, a complimentary bar, and a trip down memory lane through memorobelia and school photos.

More information: https://theconrad.org/events/ljhs-reunion/