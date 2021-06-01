La Jolla Music Society Announces SummerFest 2021





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — La Jolla Music Society announced SummerFest 2021, which will be held from Friday, July 30 – Friday, August 20, 2021 at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

The theme of Self + Sound, which was originally developed for SummerFest 2020 by Inon Barnatan, now in his third year as SummerFest Music Director, returns with the majority of its programming intact.

Self + Sound explores how composers write themselves into their music and how the diversity of influences that make each person unique find their expression in sound.

Artistic Director Leah Rosenthal, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.