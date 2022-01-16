La Jolla Open Aire Market offers 140+ vendors to benefit the La Jolla Elementary School





LA JOLLA (KUSI) – The La Jolla Open Air Market proffers over 140 vendors selling produce, international foods, and unique gifts.

Plus, all market proceeds benefit the children of the La Jolla Elementary School.

The market takes place every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 7335 Girard Ave.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the market with more details on products and sellers.

To learn more visit lajollamarket.com