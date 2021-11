La Jolla quarterback, Jackson Stratton, talks with Paul Rudy about his future post high school





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with La Jolla quarterback, Jackson Stratton, and his mom on Monday on Good Morning San Diego.

Jackson Stratton is a Silver Pigskin Finalist for the upcoming gala, so to touch base we partnered with him pre-gala to ask about his plans for his future athletic and academic careers.