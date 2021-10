La Jolla researcher, Prof. Benjamin List, discusses being awarded with a Nobel prize in chemistry

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – Two La Jolla researchers were awarded the Nobel prize for inventing breakthrough work that can create molecules to fight diseases and store energy.

Professor Benjamin List, one of the recipients, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the incredible award.

