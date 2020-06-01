La Mesa and State lawmakers respond to weekend of protests turn violent

LA MESA (KUSI) – The clean up continues Monday morning after neighboring banks and an office building were burned to the ground by protesters in La Mesa during the weekend that was roiled last week by the arrest of a black man suspected of assaulting a police officer.

Windows were smashed at businesses in La Mesa’s downtown, including a jewelry shop, a Goodwill store, a Sotheby’s real estate office and a popular bar. Television video showed people using baseball bats to smash windows and people running into stores and stealing items.

Chase and Union Bank branches across the street from the city’s downtown trolley stop went up in flames. Two cars burned near City Hall.

City officials announced a curfew for Sunday night to try to head off more violence.

La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis said he and the City Council were “very upset and disheartened” and asked state officials for emergency assistance.

Saturday’s protest drew hundreds. It started at the police department and moved through downtown. At one point demonstrators briefly blocked traffic on Interstate 8. As day turned to night it became increasingly chaotic and stores were vandalized and looted. The Chase bank went up in flames around midnight.

With buildings burning, San Diego police officers, aided by other local law enforcement agencies, walked shoulder to shoulder down La Mesa Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday.

California State Senator Brian Jones, representing the 38th district, said he was in contact with La Mesa Mayor over the weekend about the protesters or rioters.

They threatened arrest for unlawful assembly for anyone who didn’t leave and the crowd ultimately dispersed.

La Mesa was the location for the protest because of an incident Wednesday that saw an officer repeatedly push a black man onto a bench at the trolley station after saying the man had slapped his hand, according to citizen video of the incident posted on social media. The man is argumentative and at one point tells the officer to “shut the (expletive) up.”

Other officers arrive and the man is handcuffed. At one point the man tells an officer he’s being arrested because he’s black. “That’s what the issue is,” he said.

The video doesn’t show the alleged incident that preceded the arrest.

La Mesa police have not released details and said the officer is on leave while it’s investigated.

Hundreds of volunteers with brooms filled the streets Sunday morning to clean up shattered glass and debris. Some painted over storefront graffiti, even though the colors didn’t match.

Assemblymember Shirley Weber, who represents La Mesa, joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about the protests and riots happening locally and nationwide.