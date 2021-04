La Mesa Arts Academy students excited to return to in-person

LA MESA (KUSI) – Students at La Mesa Arts Academy are finally returning to in-person learning!

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was live on campus as the older students welcomed they younger students with balloons, signs and just a great celebration.

Big party planned for students at La Mesa Arts Academy today as students return to in-person learning after 13 months! @kusi_gmsd @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/lyHskUqqRk — ELIZABETH ALVAREZ (@EAlvarezKUSI) April 20, 2021