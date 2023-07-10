La Mesa City Council will be introducing a draft safe gun storage ordinance for consideration

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, the La Mesa City Council will be introducing a draft safe gun storage ordinance for consideration.

Director of the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, Michael Schwartz, outlined the key details from the draft resolution to share with KUSI.

Key items from the draft resolution:

● Defines “Locked Container” and “trigger lock” pursuant to the California Penal Code

● Renders it unlawful (an infraction) to keep a firearm within any residence (or accessory structure), unless the firearm is stored in a locked container or Trigger Lock (with limited exception)

● Provides for a limited exception if the Firearm is carried on the body of a person who is an authorized user of the Firearm (or in their immediate control)

Item 11.2 is:

DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE DIRECTION ON A DRAFT ORDINANCE ADDING LA MESA MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 10.30 REGULATING THE RESIDENTIAL STORAGE OF FIREARMS AND CONDUCTING AN ASSOCIATED PUBLIC INFORMATION PROGRAM – COUNCILMEMBER SHU AND COUNCILMEMBER DILLARD.

Link to staff report with details.