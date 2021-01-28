La Mesa Mayor on report that found police department lacked training during riots

LA MESA (KUSI) – A newly releases report from a Chicago consulting firm found that the La Mesa Police Department lacked leadership, communication skills and training when handling the riots that occurred in last summer.

As a result, the La Mesa Police Department is updating its policies in regards to combatting riots.

La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share his reaction to the report and explain what changes they intend to implement.