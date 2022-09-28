La Mesa Oktoberfest





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Bob Stall Chevrolet La Mesa Oktoberfest is taking place this weekend and they want you to join them for three free days of festive live music, tons of top-notch German food, and of course, steins filled with German & Craft beer.

The Munich-inspired festivities will be returning to the La Mesa Village from Friday, September 30th through Sunday, October 2nd as the quaint streets set the scene for the largest German celebration San Diego has to offer.

Teresa Tarantino from Tarantino Sausages joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to preview the event.