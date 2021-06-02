La Mesa plans reopening with return of in-person events

LA MESA (KUSI) – As California edges closer towards the June 15 date, La Mesa is reopening the city swiftly by bringing back concerts, events, and more.

Mayor of La Mesa Mark Araposthathis joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to describe how his city is planning to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

La Mesa’s City Council is funding the Village Enhancement Fund, which helps create special events downtown.

Additionally, the city has its sights set on Oktoberfest, the La Mesa Farmer’s Market, and Sundays at 6 concert series, to name just a few events quickly returning to the city.