La Mesa Police arrest suspects linked to looting in the May 30th riots

LA MESA (KUSI) – La Mesa Police announced the arrests of suspects linked to the looting and vandalism that occurred in the city’s downtown area last spring.

The May 30th riots followed a peaceful demonstration for racial justice.

Lieutenant Greg Runge said 25 people have been been arrested or will face charges in 50 crimes, including arson, vandalism, burglary and theft.

Some of the culprits have not been identified. On Monday, police released photos of people who broke into Pierre’s Jewelry on La Mesa Boulevard in La Mesa’s Village area.

Images taken inside the jewelry store show at least six to seven people who are wanted for questioning by La Mesa Police.

Many of the individuals were wearing face coverings, but one woman had a tattoo on her left forearm and one man had tattoos on his right forearm, left forearm and right elbow.

Runge said the department has also reviewed photos and videos that were recorded or live streamed, and submitted to the department by community members. Police are continuing to seek additional leads from the public.

If you have information that might be useful, you should call the La Mesa Police Department or contact the department by email through lamesatips@cityof lamesa.Us.

Crime stoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.