La Mesa Police Department releases body cam footage of officer who arrested man at trolley stop

La Mesa PD will explain bodycam footage of the arrest of a young black man that started protests in the city last weekend La Mesa PD will explain bodycam footage of the arrest of a young black man that started protests in the city last weekend Posted by KUSI News on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Following La Mesa Police Department officials, the man who was arrested, Amaurie Johnson, and the family of Leslie Furcron spoke at the same press briefing:

The man who was arrested at the Grossmont trolley stop speaks to the media. The man who was arrested at the Grossmont trolley stop, and his family, speaks to the media. Posted by KUSI News on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

LA MESA (KUSI) – Wednesday, officials La Mesa Police Department will explain bodycam footage of the arrest of a young black man at a Grossmont trolley stop that started protests in the city last weekend.

During the protest on Saturday, a local woman was shot in the head with a rubber bullet by a La Mesa Police Officer. She has been in a medically induced coma since, but is reported to be in stable condition.

The family of the grandmother, Leslie Furcron, who was shot by the rubber bullet, are calling for the officer involved to be held responsible.

Officials from the La Mesa Police Department answered questions on both incidents (above) during Wednesday’s press briefing. Following La Mesa PD, Amaurie Johnson and the family of Leslie Furcron spoke about the incidents each of them were personally involved in.

