La Mesa Police release timeline of protests and riots from May 30th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There’s a question on a lot of minds; how did a peaceful protest in the name of racial justice devolve into violence and utter chaos in the streets?

The Mayor of La Mesa wants to know what happened to his city on Saturday, May 30.

To give city leaders and the public a better understanding of the events that day, the La Mesa Police Department has released a minute-by-minute timeline of the disturbances.

On May 30, just after 2 p.m., a group of about 200 people gathered outside the police department. The group marched onto I-8 freeway an hour later.

At 4:28 pm., a large group of 200 gathered again outside the police department, where the American flag was set on fire, twenty minutes later. During this time, rocks were being thrown at officers and at the building.

Just after 5 pm., a first order is given to disperse. The first tear gas was deployed by Sheriff’s deputies at the police station at 6 p.m. By this time, the Sheriff’s Department was involved in providing mutual aid.

Over the next hour between 6 and 7 p.m., more tear gas was deployed as officers were targeted by more rocks and bottles.

At 7:16 p.m., a deputy was injured and around this time, a group moved into the city hall area, hurling rocks and setting a fire.

At 8:16 p.m., a protester, named Leslie Furcron, was injured by a bean bag round, when she was struck between the eyes.

At 9:12 p.m., police received reports of looting at the Vons supermarket and looting and vandalism occurred at other businesses on La Mesa Boulevard.

At 11:11 p.m., Chase Bank was reported to be on fire

At 11:29 p.m., Union Bank on the same street was fully engulfed in flames, and looting continued on La Mesa Boulevard.

An overnight curfew went into effect at 1:30 on Sunday morning.

This minute by minute summary is a part of a larger review detailing police actions that day.

Police Chief Walt Vasquez said he hopes this will be a tool to help both citizens and police move forward.

Tensions were building in the city before the riots, with the May 27 arrest of Amaurie Johnson at a La Mesa trolley stop. The police department later dropped the charges against the teenager.

The detailed timeline released Tuesday was done at the request of City Councimembers.

The city said a full review of the protests and riots will be completed in six to nine months.

Full timeline of events from the La Mesa Police Department.