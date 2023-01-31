La Mesa Police searching for suspect after pursuit near Blue Lake and East Lake drives

LA MESA (CNS) – Police were searching Tuesday for a motorist who led police on a short chase in La Mesa.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, the La Mesa Police Department attempted to pull over a speeding driver over, but the motorist fled, running several stop signs before crashing into a parked car and a fence near Blue Lake and East Lake drives, police said.

After the crash, the driver got out of the car and fled on foot.

Despite officers searching for the suspect with the help of a police helicopter, the motorist eluded capture.

No description was immediately available of the suspect or the vehicle involved in the pursuit.