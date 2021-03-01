La Mesa program houses individuals through health professionals instead of law enforcement

LA MESA (KUSI) – HOME, or the Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement Program, has been tackling homelessness by focusing on social work and behavioral health assistance and an ultimate goal of housing people.

Equipped with the goal of having mental health professionals build trusting relationships with the houseless individuals, the program partners social outreach workers and clinicians (that specialize in mental health issues) to respond to calls in the field.

Those same professionals offer one-on-one services to get housing, social security insurances, medical benefits, and transitional or permanent housing.

Simultaneously, the HOME program allows police officers to focus less on nonemergency services, and instead focus on law enforcement activities.

Since Nov. 1, 2020, HOME has housed 26 people, including three children.

In the first two months of the program, health professionals responded to 110 calls asking for services through police dispatch.

La Mesa Mayor, Mark Arapostathis, joined KUSI to discuss the details of the HOME program.

If you or someone you know needs these services call the HOME hotline at 619-667-1475, police dispatch at 619-667-1400, or send an email to home@cityoflamesa.us.

Learn more about HOME here: https://www.cityoflamesa.us/1646/HOME-Program