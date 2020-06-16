La Mesa Recovery Fund has raised nearly $200,000 to help businesses destroyed by riots





LA MESA (KUSI) – The East County Chamber of Commerce Foundation is establishing a relief effort to help the small businesses that were destroyed in the riots on the night of Saturday, May 30 2020.

La Mesa’s small businesses are devastated and many were already on the brink of permanent closure due to COVID-19. La Mesa Village has been the heart of small business in the city and is a beautiful place for dining, events and memories.

To help with recovery, an online registration process is available as of Monday for operators of La Mesa businesses that were damaged or destroyed amid looting that followed demonstrations against police brutality to receive money from the La Mesa Disaster Recovery Fund. As of noon Tuesday, $194,475 has been raised of their $50,000 goal.

Businesses can register through an online form on the council’s website. Applicants able to complete their registration by June 26 and have it verified will be part of the Phase I distribution. The distribution of a flat stipend — to be determined — to each verified business will begin the week of June 29.

La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis discussed the incredible generosity from the community on KUSI News.

If you would like to donate, click here. All proceeds will go directly to small businesses that were destroyed or damaged.