La Mesa-Spring Valley school district warns families about “rainbow fentanyl”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County schools are now sounding the alarm over what’s called “Rainbow fentanyl.”

Parents in the La Mesa and Spring Valley school district received emails warning them about the drug that can resemble candy, also urging them to warn their children “that any pill regardless of its color, shape or size that does not come from a health care provider or pharmacist can contain fentanyl and can be deadly.”

Drug poisonings are the number one killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.