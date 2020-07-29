La Mesa’s iFancy Nail Salon moves operations outdoors to stay open





LA MESA (KUSI) – More and more nail salons are moving their operations outside as a way to stay open during the new COVID-19 restrictions.

iFancy Nails in La Mesa can now attend to some customers right outside the salon.

The owner, Lanny Ho, has set up 4 manicure tables and two pedicure stations with partitions between nail techs and customers.

Ho says all of the other sanitary protocols remain in place and customers seem to be very happy.

IFancy Nails had just spent thousands of dollars remodeling the salon prior to the pandemic and the owner says she’s hoping her business will survive the pandemic.

At the moment, Ho is grateful that she has regular customers who continue to want to come back for service.

Lanny Ho, owner of iFancy Nails, is managing to stay open by moving the business operation outside and he La Mesa customers are thrilled they can keep coming for service. @kusinews @kusi_gmsd pic.twitter.com/lAqRp7LJVm — ELIZABETH ALVAREZ (@EAlvarezKUSI) July 29, 2020