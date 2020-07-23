La Mesa’s Play It Again Sports reopens after being damaged by rioters in May

LA MES (KUSI) – Seven weeks after violent rioters destroyed La Mesa’s Play it Again Sports store, they are ready to reopen their doors.

After the damage, the La Mesa community generously came together with donations and helping the clean-up efforts, something the owner, Dan Buxton, can’t begin to explain how thankful he is for their contributions.

KUSI’s Jason Austell spoke with Buxton at his store shortly before he reopened his doors after violent rioters destroyed it in the name of justice.

7 weeks after looters all but destroyed the store, Play it Again Sports in La Mesa is is opening it's doors once again! Details on today's grand reopening @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/gkDB32vbKk — Jason Austell (@JasonAustell) July 23, 2020