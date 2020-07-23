La Mesa’s Play It Again Sports reopens after being damaged by rioters in May
LA MES (KUSI) – Seven weeks after violent rioters destroyed La Mesa’s Play it Again Sports store, they are ready to reopen their doors.
After the damage, the La Mesa community generously came together with donations and helping the clean-up efforts, something the owner, Dan Buxton, can’t begin to explain how thankful he is for their contributions.
KUSI’s Jason Austell spoke with Buxton at his store shortly before he reopened his doors after violent rioters destroyed it in the name of justice.